Man City to launch shock bid for Mousa Dembele?

Manchester City are rumoured to be set to make a bid for Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele as a long term replacement for Fernandinho. The Belgian midfielder has been an important member of Spurs' squad in recent seasons.





According to reports from Belgium, the 29-year-old has been linked with a surprise move to Pep Guardiola's side in a deal worth a reported 25 million GBP. The former Fulham, AZ Alkmaar and AZ defensive midfielder, who has been capped by Belgium 67 times, has been one of Mauricio Pochettino's most important players in recent campaigns.



Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer months as a long term replacement for Fernandinho who has reportedly been linked with a transfer to Serie A side AC Milan.



The central midfielder has two years remaining on his current deal at White Hart Lane and Man City could be set to double the player's salary should he make a move to the north of England.

