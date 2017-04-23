No new deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be rewarded with a new contract at Old Trafford, despite an impressive opening season in England. The Swedish striker has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer in the USA.





Reports from all over the internet suggest that Jose Mourinho will not be offering a new deal to the player, who looks likely to have played his last game for Man Utd after suffering knee ligament damage against Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter final. It is understood Ibrahimovic will be out of action for over a year.



There are concerns that at 35-years-old, this could be the end of the world class striker's career at the highest level, who will find coming back to full fitness incredibly difficult at the later stages of his career.



Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Ibrahimovic but has reportedly told his scouting network and board that he will now seek a replacement striker in the summer now that Zlatan will cut short his stay at United.

