Jakub Jankto to make move to Arsenal?

Udinese and Czech Republic international midfielder Jakub Jankto has been linked with a summer transfer move to Arsenal. According to reports from Italy, the Gunners will pay around 10 million euros for the impressive 21-year-old.





Jankto, who made the move to Udinese in 2014 from his homeland and boyhood club Slavia Prague, has only recently forced his way into the Serie A side's first team and has impressed.



Arsene Wenger has been monitoring the youngster's progress with a view to bringing him to the Emirates as a possible replacement for Jack Wilshere, who could be set for an Arsenal summer exit.



Jankto has three years remaining on his current contract in Udine and his agent had been in talks with the club to extend his deal only as recently as January 2017.



The Prague born youngster has also caught the attention of several other Premier League sides, with Southampton and Everton both monitoring his progress, however it is Arsenal who are rumoured to have made an agreement to seal a summer move with Udinese.

