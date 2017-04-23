Benteke returns to Anfield to haunt Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke returned to Anfield on Sunday to score a brace of goals that could seriously harm the Merseyside team's chances of a top four Premier League finish.





Belgium international Benteke struggled to fit into the setup at Anfield, leading to him being sold to Crystal Palace after being deemed surplus to requirements.



His new team Crystal Palace are enjoying a good run of form at the moment under Sam Allardyce, and a 2-1 victory at Anfield on Sunday continues their movement away from the relegation zone, with the Eagles now just two points off a place in the top half of the Premier League.



With Tottenham and Chelsea in FA Cup action this weekend, Liverpool had the chance to close the gap on second place to just two points. It started well for Jurgen Klopp's men, who took the lead after twenty four minutes through Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho.



Just minutes before half time, Benteke levelled the scores, to leave the match evenly balanced going in to the second half. With just fifteen minutes to play, Benteke scored again, after taking advantage of some poor Liverpool defending from a corner.



Liverpool may not be shocked by this result, with Crystal Palace now having won their last three Premier League matches at Anfield. Liverpool are now just two points ahead of Manchester City, and three ahead of Manchester United, with both of the Manchester clubs having two more games to play than Liverpool.





