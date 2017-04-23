Wayne Rooney back on the scoresheet for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney scored in just his second league start of the year on Sunday, as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made eight changes for the Premier League tie against Burnley.





Rooney became Manchester United's all time leading goal scorer in January, but has failed to find the net since. With eight changes being made from Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht, the England striker put in a strong performance to boost the club's chances of Champions League football next season.



Top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for the season, meaning that Mourinho will have to rely on his other strikers to push the club towards Europa League success and a top four finish.



Manchester United took the lead at Turf Moor, when Anthony Martial finished off a counter attacking move after twenty one minutes. It is not easy to play against Burnley when they are at their home ground, so the Red Devils were relieved to get a second goal before half time, when Rooney finished from close range.



Wayne Rooney completed the whole match for United, the first time that has happened since September. Manchester United are now just one point behind bitter rivals Manchester City, who they face on Thursday night. Liverpool are also in a vulnerable position, being just three points ahead of United and having played two more games.





