Juventus name their price for Bonucci

Manchester City will have to cough up a fee of around £50m in order to prise away defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus in the summer.





The Citizens splashed £47.5m in order to recruit John Stones from Everton last summer, but this has not done much to improve their performances at the back.



The England international has had his problems alongside Nicolas Otamendi over the course of the season, and Pep Guardiola is now prepared to move on for a world-class centre-back.



According to The Telegraph, Bonucci is the top name on Pep's shortlist for the summer with the backline in need of sufficient strengthening ahead of next season.



It is added that the Old Lady are reluctant to sell their lead man during the summer, but a fee of around £50m could tempt them to do business.



The Serie A holders consider Daniele Rugani as a potential starter for the club, should they end their association with Bonucci in the off-season.



Bonucci, 29, has amassed over 300 appearances for the Italian champions since arriving from minnows Bari in the summer of 2010.



Both Chelsea and Manchester United are also keeping track of the player's proceedings ahead of the next transfer window.

