Arsenal through to FA Cup final to face Chelsea

On Saturday, Chelsea secured their place in the 2017 FA Cup final, after a 4-2 victory over Tottenham at Wembley. On Sunday, Arsenal faced Manchester City at the England national stadium, with the famous old competition their only remaining chance to get their hands of silverware this season.





It has not been smooth running for Manchester City and Arsenal this season. Pep Guardiola was desperate to win a trophy in his first season in England, whilst Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is battling just to keep hold of his job it seems.



The pressure of the tie was clear to see in the first half of this semi final, with both sets of players desperate to not slip up. This resulted in a cagey first forty five minutes, which failed to create any major chances.



Eighteen minutes into the second half, the match came alive. A direct ball from the City defence gave Sergio Aguero the opportunity to show his pace and delicately chip the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.



Arsenal had failed to show any signs of scoring, however, just nine minutes later, a perfect cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was finished off by Nacho Monreal to level the scores.



With ninety minutes up, and no winner decided, the game entered extra time. Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez popped up with the winner, as Manchester City failed to clear their lines from a free kick.



Manchester City tried their best to get back into the game, coming closest when a Yaya Toure effort was tipped to the post by a fantastic Petr Cech save.



In the end, Arsenal managed to hold out for victory, securing their place in the final against Chelsea on 27th May. Despite his critics, this is the ninth time that Arsene Wenger has lead his team to an FA Cup final.





