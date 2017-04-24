Swansea City open to signing Chelsea defender

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has admitted that his side could move in for the services of John Terry once he makes way from Chelsea in the summer.

The former England international has already announced that he would not be extending his stay at Stamford Bridge after a stop-start season which has seen him earned just eight starts.



Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has recently hinted that he could make an attempt to sign the 36-year-old after acknowledging that age is not a factor when it comes to talent.



However, they could still face stiff competition from the Swans, who will step up their pursuit, should they manage to beat the drop this season, London Evening Standard reports.



The SwansÂ are currently two points adrift of 17th-placed Hull City, who have maintained an excellent home form under Marco Silva, and they will be hoping that their rivals slip in the final games of the campaign.



Both Federico Fernandez and Alfie Mawson have adapted well at the heart of the Swansea defence but they still the lack the leadership which was displayed by Ashley Williams, who is now in the ranks of Everton.

