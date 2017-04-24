Man Utd full-back refuses to rule out summer exit

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has insisted that he will evaluate his situation 'at the right time' with the club still concentrating on their domestic and European campaign.

The Red Devils are keen on achieving Champions League football for next season with Jose Mourinho eager to attract the best talents from around the globe.



United can currently reach their target by lifting the Europa League title while a top-four finish in the Premier League also guarantees them a route to the elite competition.



Darmian, 27, has largely struggled for regular playing time this term with just 12 league starts to date, and when asked about his future plans, the full-back was unsure whether his commitment would lie next campaign.



"I wouldn't know what to say right now [about the future]," Darmian told Tuttomercatoweb. "The campaign isn't over yet and I am really concentrated on this final rush. I cannot predict my future.



"I am focused on getting the best with Manchester United, then at the right time we'll evaluate the situation."



Darmian, who joined the Red Devils from Torino in the summer of 2015, is currently on the radar of Inter Milan, who are keen to bolster their defensive line ahead of the 2017/18 season.

