Liverpool legend: Michael Keane should join Everton

Liverpool legend-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher feels Burnley defender Michael Keane should turn down advances from former club Manchester United to join Everton this summer.





The 24-year-old has been heavily tipped to make a return to Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho keen on reinforcing his backline in the off-season.



Despite this, the Toffees remain in the hunt for his services with Ronald Koeman publicly stating that he would be interested in signing the central defender in the summer.



Speaking to Sky Sports News, Carragher insists that the England international should pick Everton over Manchester United if he is to earn a regular run in the starting lineup.



"There's talk about Manchester United; I think it would be a big mistake for Keane to go back," Carragher told Sky Sports News.



"There's talk of Everton going for him. I think that'd be perfect. Yes, you want to win trophies but the main thing is to play week in, week out."



Keane has evolved into a key performer for Sean Dyche's side since his permanent exit from United in 2015, and this has recently seen him earn his maiden cap for the Three Lions.

