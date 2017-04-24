Newcastle United chase Tom Cairney

Newcastle United will reportedly push for a deal for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney when the transfer reopens in July.





The Magpies will be assured of Premier League promotion if they beat Preston North End on Monday night, and it is understood that their transfer plans for next season are already underway.



Premier League pair Bournemouth and Burnley have both expressed an interest in pursuing the playmaker this term, but according to The Mirror, Rafael Benitez is confident of luring the Scot to St.James Park in the summer.



Cairney has been in fine form for promotion-chasing Fulham with 11 goals and 10 assists in the Championship, and this recently earned him his first cap with the Scotland national side.



A fee of around £10m is likely to be sufficient to do business, but the Cottagers could yet have a say, should they clinch promotion via the play-offs.



Fulham are currently placed sixth in the second division with 76 points, and they will have to maintain their form over the next two games in order to fend off competition from Leeds United for the final playoff spot.

