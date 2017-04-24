Juventus lining up Thomas Lemar move

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer approach for Thomas Lemar following his impressive form for AS Monaco over the course of the campaign.





The 21-year-old has been in fine touch for the Principality outfit this term with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.



According to Tuttosport, the midfielder has captured the attention of the Serie A holders after his consistent showing from the heart of the midfield this season.



Max Allegri's side have lacked the presence of a potential drifter from midfield since the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United last summer, and they are prepared to move in for Lemar to fill the void.



Lemar is due to be closely watched by Juventus' officials later next month as they take on Monaco in the semi-finals of the Champions League.



The France international joined the Ligue 1 leaders from Caen in the summer of 2015 and has since amassed over 80 outings for Leonardo Jardim's side.

