Daniel Sturridge may have played his last Liverpool game

England international Daniel Sturridge may have kicked his last ball for Liverpool after he suffered a recurrence of a hip problem which ruled him out of the Crystal Palace game.

The Reds find themselves in a fight to achieve a top-four position after they let a 1-0 lead slip to fall to a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday.



Sturridge has had a poor appearance record for Liverpool since the 2013-14 season where he grabbed 24 goals across all competitions, and it appears that his time could be up in the summer with the club willing to sign a potential replacement.



According to The Telegraph, the Merseyside giants will be waiting on offers for the injury-plagued striker, who has two more years left on his existing deal.



Slaven Bilic's side West Ham United are understood to be in the running to sign the Three Lions marksman, but the recent injury record could urge them to look elsewhere as they already have an Andy Carroll, who is in the same boat.

