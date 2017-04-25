Zlatan Ibrahimovic eyeing MLS challenge?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly given up on his Manchester United future following a double knee injury which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the year.





The big Swede suffered the nasty problem during the dying minutes of normal minutes after he landed awkwardly while attempting a header in the 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht.



According to The Mirror, the 35-year-old knows that his career is up at Old Trafford despite both him and Jose Mourinho claiming that he could appear next season.



Ibrahimovic has attracted constant interest from Major League Soccer over the past year, and it is reported that he will listen to offers with his United deal due to expire in the summer.



The veteran marksman has answered his critics during the ongoing campaign after having netted an impressive tally of 28 goals across all competitions - including a man of the match brace against Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

