Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping a close watch on Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker ahead of a potential move for his signature in the summer.





The England international has been a consistent performer for the north London club, who are competing with Chelsea for the Premier League title this season.



According to The Sun, Bayern technical director Michael Reschke had been in attendance at Wembley on Saturday to keep a close watch on the performance of Walker.



The right-back came on as a second-half substitute in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, but he could not make much of a difference as his side bowed out of the famous old trophy by a 2-4 scoreline.



The Bundesliga holders are on the search for a new right-sided defender in their ranks with Philipp Lahm due to hang up his boots at the end of the season.



Both Rafinha and Joshua Kimmich are more than capable of filling the void, but Carlo Ancelotti is on the lookout for a world-class replacement with the latter, likely to replace the outgoing Xabi Alonso in central midfield.



Walker only inked a five-year extension at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the campaign, and this puts Spurs in an advantageous position, should they decide against his sale.



Apart from Bayern, the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the Three Lions ace, who could cost in excess of £50m.

