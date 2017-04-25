Chelsea to battle with Man Utd for Inter star

Premier League leaders Chelsea will reportedly do battle with Manchester United in order to secure the services of Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic in the summer.





The Croatia international has had a standout campaign with the Nerazzurri this term but despite this, the club find themselves far off from the Champions League positions.



Inter Milan, who are currently under the Suning ownership, have repeatedly iterated that the player is not for sale, but it is suggested that a fee of around £50m could be sufficient to do business, The Sun reports.



United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to have already met up with Perisic's agent and close friend Predrag Mijatovic to discuss a potential deal, but a move could yet be hijacked by their London counterparts.



Antonio Conte's side are guaranteed their participation in next season's Champions League, and this could put the Red Devils at a significant disadvantage as they are still to be assured of a place in the elite competition.



Manchester United will have to clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League or lift the Europa League title in order to confirm their participation against the Europe's elite.

