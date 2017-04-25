Crystal Palace want £40 million for star man

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has produced some of his best form for the Eagles this season, particularly since manager Sam Allardyce has taken over. The club has some great players in their ranks and will no doubt be looking to push up the Premier League table next season, although other teams are showing interest in signing their key players, such as Zaha.

Twenty four year old Zaha emerged from the Crystal Palace youth system in 2010, showing signs of great potential. In 2013, he became Sir Alex Ferguson's last ever signing, as he joined Manchester United for £10 million. Things never quite worked out for him at Old Trafford, with the high speed winger returning to Crystal Palace, first on loan and then permanently.



After impressing upon his return. Tottenham Hotspur made a £12 million bid for the Ivory Coast international last summer. Palace refused that bid, and will be thankful that they did, with the performances that he has produced since.



Crystal Palace are now said to be ready to offer Zaha a new contract with the club, worth around £120,000 per week, three times the amount he is currently earning. A stumbling block may be the fact that Spurs are still showing interest in the former Manchester United man, with The Times reporting that he is interested to hear offers from the North London club before committing to a new deal.



The same report says that Tottenham will return with an improved offer for Zaha when the transfer window opens, although it is expected to be nowhere near the valuation that Crystal Palace have of their man, which stands at £40 million.





