Another Premier League team joins race for Gibson

Despite a difficult return to the Premier League, one positive note for Middlesbrough has been the form of defender Ben Gibson . The young English defender is very much on the radar of the international scene now, and looks certain to leave the club if they are relegated at the end of the season.

After earning his first England callup, Gibson is desperate to make that a regular occurrence, and Premier League football will make that much more achievable. Several clubs have shown interest in him, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.



Another team that has emerged as a possible destination for Gibson today is West Bromwich Albion, according to The Telegraph. Tony Pulis' side have had a fantastic season in the Premier League this time around, and the Midlands club will be looking to improve further next season.



Although West Brom may not be as prestigious as the other clubs who are interested in him, Gibson could possibly favour a move to The Hawthorns, with regular first team football very likely there.



West Brom have also shown their intent for the summer by targeting Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho. With these sorts of signings, the club will fancy their chances of challenging even further up the Premier League table.





