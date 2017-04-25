Real Madrid lining up Zidane replacement?

Zinedine Zidane is a Real Madrid legend. As a player he showcased his talent at the Santiago Bernabeu, and now he sits in the dugout as manager of the world famous club. The last minute defeat against Barcelona in El Clasico this week has put Zidane under pressure however, and he could be replaced in the summer.





Barcelona's late winner put them right back in the La Liga title race, after Real looked like they were going to run away with it not too long ago. If Barcelona do manage to beat their bitter rivals to the title, and if they miss out on the Champions League too, Zinedine Zidane looks likely to lose his job.



At this stage, Madrid could still complete a fantastic League and Champions League double, but could also end up with a trophyless season, something that does not go down well at the Bernabeu. If Zidane does leave, Germany manager Joachim Low is being lined up to replace him, according to AS.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a big fan of Low, and would like to bring him to the club should they need a new manager ahead of next season. One stumbling block however may be next year's World Cup competition. Low won the last tournament with Germany, and is likely to want an opportunity to defend that in Russia in 2018.





