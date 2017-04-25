Batshuayi could return to Marseille

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi arrived at Chelsea last summer with expectations of him competing with Diego Costa for the main striker position at Stamford Bridge. Things have not quite gone to plan for the £33million man, with reports today linking him with a move back to his former club.





During Batshuayi's two seasons with Marseille, he made sixty two appearances, scoring twenty six goals. After a big money takeover, the Ligue 1 club are preparing to spend big in the summer, as they look to compete with Monaco and Paris Saint Germain seriously next season for the league title.



The French club have made signing a striker their main priority for the summer transfer window, with three established attackers leading their list as it stands. Reports from France today have linked Batshuayi with the move back to Marseille, although Chelsea will almost certainly have to accept a loss on their investment after just one season.



Also linked with Marseille is Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, who could be set to leave North London during a squad overhaul in the summer, and former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez.





