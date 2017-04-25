Monaco star nearing Man Utd move

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to wrap up a summer deal for AS Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva .





The Portugal international has had a top campaign with the Principality outfit this term and he is well in contention for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.



Silva has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea over the past couple of months, but Monaco vice-president appeared to play down the speculation earlier in the week after stressing that none of his players have asked to leave.



However, according to France Football, United are regarded favourites to land the in-form attacker with a £42.5m deal likely to be discussed before the end of the season.



Silva has notched eight goals and nine assists for Monaco in the Ligue 1 campaign, and Mourinho is desperate to get a deal struck ahead of their close rivals which includes former employers Chelsea.



Manchester United will look to push for a Champions League qualification spot for next season by either lifting the Europa League or by earning a top-four finish to the league standings.

