Tottenham plan fresh contract talks with Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly resume contract negotiations with Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld prior to the end of the season.





The centre-back joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, and has since formed a brilliant partnership alongside compatriot Jan Vertonghen at the heart of the defence.



A recent report suggested that the Belgian international could be eyeing a move elsewhere with Spurs only willing to up his wages of £75,000-a-week - still far off from the club's highest earners in Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane.



However, according to The Mirror, the north London outfit appear set for fresh discussions with the 28-year-old amid interest from Serie A club Inter Milan.



Alderweireld, who is under contract with Spurs until 2020, will be rewarded with a new £100,000-a-week deal in order to ward off any doubts over his future.



The former Atleti man has been one of the most consistent performers for the title chasers, and his presence has had a positive influence on Vertonghen, who looked out of sorts prior to Alderweireld's arrival.

