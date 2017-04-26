Crystal Palace to rival West Ham for Lamine Kone

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is reportedly planning a raid on former club Sunderland as he seeks to secure the services of defender Lamine Kone .





The Ivory Coast international came close to leaving for Everton during the previous summer transfer window before the Black Cats blocked his proposed move.



Kone has since committed his future to Sunderland on a fresh five-year deal but his future remains uncertain beyond the summer with the club destined for relegation.



West Ham United have been keeping tabs on Kone's progress for most of the campaign, but according to Football.London, they will face potential competition from their South London rivals.



Allardyce is understood to have identified Kone as an alternative to Mamadou Sakho, who is unlikely to come on the cheap following his excellent loan spell at Selhurst Park.



Parent club Liverpool are set to demand fees on around £20m-30m for Sakho, and this is something Allardyce would not favour as he bids to reinforce reasonable in all departments.



Sunderland are currently rockbottom of the Premier League with 21 points, 12 behind 17th-placed Hull City, who have played two games more.

