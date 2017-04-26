Paris Saint-Germain star extends contract

Uruguay international Edinson Cavani has committed his long-term future to Paris Saint-Germain by putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal.

Cavani has been in sublime form for Les Parisiens this season having netted 44 goals across all competitions for the Capital outfit.



In spite of this, the French champions face a fight for the Ligue 1 title with Monaco maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the league standings.



Cavani has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United over the past few seasons, but this speculation has been brought to an end after the player inked a new deal until the summer of 2020.



"I am very happy to extend my contract and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain," he told the official PSG website.



"I am convinced that the club has the potential to attain all its objectives. Together, we will be more and more ambitious in the coming seasons."



The former Napoli man was initially doubtful over his Les Parisiens future, but the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer has meant that he has owned the centre-forward position with success.

