David de Gea free to leave Man United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not come in the way of goalkeeper David de Gea , should he push for a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Spain international came close to linking up with Los Blancos in the summer of 2015 but a delay in transmission of paperwork scuppered the deal on deadline day.



De Gea has since committed his future to United on a fresh four-year contract, and his performances have only improved further over the past couple of seasons.



According to The Mirror, the Special One will permit the sale of the former Atleti man, who has emerged as the top target for Real Madrid for this summer's transfer window.



Zinedine Zidane are willing to cough up a record £60m sum for a goalkeeper with De Gea having recently put his Manchester house up for sale.



De Gea has been rewarded with a place in the PFA Team of the Year following yet another impressive campaign between the sticks for Manchester United.

