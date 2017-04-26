Arsenal plan fresh five-year deal for midfield star

Arsenal are set to reward midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a new contract following his impressive form for the club over the past few months.





The England international has shown his versatility over the course of the season after having featured in the central midfield and right wing-back positions in addition to his regular wing role.



Oxlade-Chamberlain put up a man of the match showing in the 2-1 FA semi-final win over Manchester City after he dropped a brilliant assist for Nacho Monreal in a season-defining game.



According to The Sun, the Gunners' hierarchy are happy with the player's progress following years of being a bit-part player at the club.



It is added that the hard-working midfielder will earn a fresh five-year contract on wages worth £100,000-a-week, a 50 percent hike on his current salary.



The Ox has regularly highlighted his commitment towards the north London giants, and a potential extension beyond next season is likely to diminish any interest from rivals Liverpool.

