Liverpool ready club-record bid for Southampton ace

Liverpool are prepared to lodge a club-record bid to prise away Virgil van Dijk from Southampton at the end of the season.

The Reds have had a good association with the Saints over the years having secured the deals for the likes of Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, who are now integral to their setup.



According to The Mirror, Van Dijk could be the next to swap St.Mary's for Anfield with Jurgen Klopp keen to add a commanding centre-back to his ranks.



Mamadou Sakho, on loan at Crystal Palace, could be the perfect fit for the Reds, but his attitude is something Klopp does not seem to favour in his squad.



Van Dijk, who is nursing an ankle problem, has five years left on his existing deal, and this could urge the Saints to play hardball over negotiations with Claude Puel not keen on losing his leading star.



Liverpool are currently placed third in the league standings with 66 points, but they face the prospect of being overtaken by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who have a couple of games in hand.

