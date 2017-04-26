Man United 'increasingly' confident of signing Michael Keane

Manchester United are reportedly in the front seat to re-sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in the summer transfer window.





The 24-year-old has grown leaps and bounds during his time with the Clarets, and this has linked him with a potential return to Old Trafford, where he left on a permanent basis in January 2015.



According to The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are confident of luring the central defender back to United despite the player having faced rejection last time around.



Keane has been ever-present for Sean Dyche's side during the ongoing campaign, and his showing has earned him a place with the England national side.



Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton have also been credited with an interest in the Three Lions defender, and United seem to be leading the race to sign Keane for a fee of around £15m.



Manchester United will seek to maintain their push for a top-four place in the Premier League when they take on arch-rivals Manchester City in the local derby on Thursday night.

