Man City end Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Manchester City have reportedly ended their pursuit of Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe after knowing of his staggering valuation.





The teenager has been in bright touch for the Principality outfit in the second half of the campaign, and this has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid.



City have also monitored the 18-year-old over the same period, but they have pulled out of the chase after Monaco slapped a £110m price tag on the player's head, The Times reports.



The Frenchman has already netted 23 goals across all competitions, and his performances have not gone unnoticed with Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps offering him his maiden cap last month.



Mbappe has earned comparisons with Arsenal great 'Thierry Henry' over the course of the campaign, and it is understood that Monaco would keep hold of their marksman for at least another year before parting ways with his services.



City boss Pep Guardiola is due to experience his first trophyless season as a manager this term, and this has urged him to look into potential targets to improve the overall shape of the squad in the summer.

