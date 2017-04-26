Premier League player banned from football for eighteen months

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has been banned from all football related activity for eighteen months, after admitting to an FA charge in relation to betting. The controversial player has announced that he will appeal the length of the ban, which may see his career come to an end.





The former Manchester City star admitted to breaking FA rules on betting between 2006 and 2016. He has been fined £30,000 and also receives an eighteen month ban from all football related activity.



The thirty four year old admitted in a statement that he was addicted to gambling and that he feels the ban is "heavier than it might be for less controversial players." In the same statement, Barton explained that the suspension "effectively forces me into an early retirement."



Barton has made fourteen appearances since he joined Burnley in January, following a failed spell with Scottish club Rangers. The ban will begin with immediate effect, meaning that he will play no further part in Burnley's Premier League campaign.





