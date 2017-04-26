Pogba out for crucial Manchester derby

Manchester United will be without their world record signing Paul Pogba for Thursday's crucial grudge match with Manchester City, it has been confirmed today by manager Jose Mourinho .





Mourinho was speaking ahead of tomorrow's fixture that could help decide which of the Manchester teams will finish in the top four of the Premier League and therefore qualify for next season's Champions League.



With six games to go, it is Manchester City who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot, with their bitter rivals United just one point and one place them in fifth. Both teams can still finish in the top four, with Liverpool sitting in third place, two points ahead of City and having played two games more.



When questioned about his squad selection for Thursday's game by Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho announced that France international Paul Pogba will miss the match with a muscle injury, which he picked up in United's last fixture, against Burnley.



On a more positive note for Manchester United fans, Mourinho also announced that Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia will be fit to take on Manchester City at the Etihad.





