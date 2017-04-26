Guardiola rules out move for Alli

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur sensation Dele Alli today. One of Guardiola's former players Xavi was quoted this week saying that Alli is the type of player that Guardiola likes and will attempt to sign, but the Spanish manager has denied those claims today.





Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City's crucial Premier League clash with Manchester United on Thursday, Guardiola was questioned about the links that have been made with Alli.



Guardiola expressed that he is a big fan of Alli and that Tottenham have a great player in the twenty one year old. He then provided some relief for Tottenham fans, and possibly some disappointment for City fans, when he said "Manchester City doesn't want Dele Alli. Mauricio Pochettino needs to stay calm. Dele Alli is going to be his player next season, I am pretty sure of that."



This is not the first time that Guardiola has been linked with Alli, after the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager admitted that he wanted to build a bigger group of homegrown players at Manchester City. One thing that may make that difficult is the high asking price that clubs have for English talent, which Guardiola has admitted may be a problem.





