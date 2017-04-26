Arsene Wenger rules out Kylian Mbappe move?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hinted that his side are unlikely to have the financial power to secure the services of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 18-year-old has been in sublime form for the Ligue 1 leaders with 23 goals across all competitions, and this has captured the attention of Europe's elite including Real Madrid.



Though Wenger admits that his side are keeping tabs on the player's progress, he feels that a move is highly unlikely with clubs with a better spending potential also in contention for the teenager.



"Of course [we're following him]," he told SFR Sport. "It would be hypocritical and a lie to say we're not following him, but he's perhaps already in the category of clubs who perhaps have more financial potential than us."



Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has recently highlighted that his side will keep hold of their players beyond the summer, but a world-record fee could tempt the club to cash in on Mbappe.

