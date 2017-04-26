Jose Mourinho refuses to discuss Ibrahimovic future

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that it is a 'waste of time' to speak on the future of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic .





The big Swede sustained a double knee injury during in the Europa League clash against Anderlecht, and this has seemingly ruled him out for the rest of the year.



Ibrahimovic currently has a contract with United until the summer, but there is still the possibility of a year's extension, should the player and the club mutually wish to continue.



While asked about the 35-year-old's situation, Mourinho insisted that this is not the right time to speak on the striker, and he would rather concentrate on the player's long path to recovery.



He told reporters: "I don't know, I don't want to know, I'm not interested in it, I don't care about it, I just want the difficult surgery to go and we think he's in fabulous hands and now he must recover from the injury and prepare himself mentally for the next step."



Despite his trailing age, Ibrahimovic has been a huge success for Manchester United after having netted 28 goals in all competitions for the club.

