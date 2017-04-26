Arsenal keep top four hopes alive

A late own goal was enough to secure victory for Arsenal on Wednesday night as they beat Leicester City 1-0 at the Emirates to keep their hopes of a top four Premier League finish alive.





In a game where both teams had opportunities to score, it looked like the result was destined to be a goalless draw. That changed four minutes from time, when a Nacho Monreal effort nestled in the bottom corner via Leicester defender Robert Huth.



Defeat for Leicester sees them sit in fifteenth place in the Premier League, but their six point lead over the teams in the relegation zone at this stage in the season should see them safe for another year.



The victory for Arsenal keeps them in the running for a top four finish in the Premier League, moving them up to sixth place and four points behind Manchester City who currently occupy that final Champions League spot. Liverpool's position in that top four is looking vulnerable, having played two more games than the teams immediately behind them.





