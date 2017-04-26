Lyon want Man United striker on loan

French giants Lyon are prepared to lure Anthony Martial back to the Ligue 1 following a frustrating season at Jose Mourinho 's Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has largely been an outsider for the first XI with Jose Mourinho opting for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata for the wide positions with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line.



However, a season-ending injury to Zlatan has offered Martial with a chance to impressed after he bagged a goal and an assist in the recent 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.



In spite of this, Les Gones are understood to be lining up a potential loan return for Martial, who is being offered a regular run in the starting lineup next season, talkSPORT claims.



Martial, who spent time in the Lyon youth ranks before joining Monaco in 2013, is being seen as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who could be off to the Premier League this summer.



Manchester United will have to cough up an additional £8.4m to Martial's former club Monaco after he reached the 25-goal mark for the EFL Cup champions.

