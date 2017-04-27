Crystal Palace to offer bumper contract to Zaha

Crystal Palace will seek to fend off the impending interest from Tottenham Hotspur by offering a double-your-money contract to star performer Wilfried Zaha .

The 24-year-old has had a fine season in the Eagles shirt this season, and his progress has earned him international recognition with the Ivory Coast after having been denied a long-awaited England return.



Palace boss Sam Allardyce recently admitted that his side face a tough task of keeping hold of Zaha, but they will nevertheless offer him a £120,000-a-week in an attempt to secure his long-term future at Selhurst Park.



Zaha has provided six goals and nine assists in the top flight this season, but it is his workrate on the field which has played a key part in the Eagles' rise from the bottom.



The club graduate currently has three years left on his contract, but his future remains the subject of speculation with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City also in the running for his services.

