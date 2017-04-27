Arsenal to discuss midfield deal in next fortnight

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has highlighted his intention to extend the contract of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amid interest from league rivals Liverpool.

The England international has been one of the standout performers for the Gunners in the second half of the campaign with his man of the match performance - in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City exhibiting his fine talents.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has emerged as a fan favourite over the course of the season, and his workrate on the playing field is something to be admired after having received advice from fellow teammate Alexis Sanchez.



According to The Sun, the Gunners' hierarchy will discuss a £100,000-a-week contract with the attacker in the coming weeks with the Reds deemed to be hot on the trail of his services.



The Ox has impressed in both the central midfield and right wing-back roles this season, and this has urged the club to look into a potential deal beyond next season.



Meanwhile, Arsenal are still in dark over the future of duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who will enter the final year of their contracts in the summer.

