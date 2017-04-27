Jose Mourinho wants Chelsea star at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly lining up a summer attempt to sign Chelsea winger Willian. The Brazil international has largely struggled for first-team action with Pedro earning the right-wing role.





Willian had been linked with a potential reunion with Mourinho last summer before he committed his future to the west London giants on a new long-term contract.



The attacker has since minimal playing time from the starting lineup with Antonio Conte sticking with Pedro for the forward duties alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard.



Willian bagged an impressive brace in the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA semi-final but despite this, he found himself back on the bench for the clash versus Southampton with Cesc Fabregas being preferred in the front three.



According to The Star, Mourinho will return for the services of Willian in the summer with a £35m offer likely to be placed on the table.



Blues coach Conte will want to keep hold of Willian due to the club's Champions League campaign next term, but the attacker will be well aware that his limited playing time could have an effect on his World Cup ambitions for next year.

