Serge Gnabry to Borussia Dortmund?

Former Arsenal graduate Serge Gnabry has emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund following his impressive form for German outfit Werder Bremen.

Gnabry, 21, impressed for the Germany at the Olympic games last summer with six goals in as many games, and this saw him make the move to Werder after he declined a fresh contract at the Emirates.



Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich had also expressed an interest in landing the highly-rated winger, and it is rumoured that they have the first option on signing the winger in the next transfer window.



In spite of this, The Sun claims that Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close watch on the Germany international with manager Thomas Tuchel open to playing upcoming talents in his first XI.



The likes of Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele have revelled under the German's management this term, and Gnabry could be the next in line following his admirable tally of 10 goals and a single assist in the Bundesliga.



Gnabry made his Germany debut in November last year as he bagged an impressive hat-trick in the 8-0 thrashing of San Marino in a World Cup qualifier.

