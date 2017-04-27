Jose Mourinho to go all out against Man City

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning to play two upfront when his side taken on arch-rivals Manchester City in the local derby at the Etihad tonight.





The Red Devils are currently just a point behind the Citizens, and a victory would see them leapfrog their neighbours in order to attain the fourth spot in the Premier League.



According to The Sun, the Special One could go with a two-striker partnership against Pep Guardiola's side, who came through a tough extra-time defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.



Marcus Rashford has been in a rich vein of form of late, and he could feature alongside skipper Wayne Rooney, who netted his first goal in three months against Burnley last weekend.



Mourinho is understood to have high ambitions in the transfer market for the summer and a Champions League qualification spot remains a necessity to lure the best talents to Old Trafford.



Manchester United can clinch a spot in the elite competition via a top-four finish in the league whilst lifting the Europa League title also guarantees them a route to the showpiece.

