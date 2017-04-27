Man Utd in talks with De Gea replacement?

Manchester United appear to have begun their search for a new goalkeeper with the future of David de Gea uncertain beyond the summer.

The Spain international has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid, and he could realise his dream this summer with the European champions ready to cough up a £60m sum for his services.



According to The Manchester Evening News, United may have accepted defeat in the quest to keep hold of De Gea with the representatives of Jan Oblak having arrived in the city to hold discussions.



Oblak, currently in the ranks of Atletico Madrid, has previously refused to rule out a move to United, and this puts the club in an advantageous position to sign the shot-stopper in the summer.



The Slovenian has an an £85m release clause in his existing contract, and United will have to go through a series of negotiations with Atleti in order to lower their valuation.



Despite an injury-hit season, Oblak has impressed for the Capital outfit after having kept 22 clean sheets across all competitions.

