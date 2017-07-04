Bernardeschi officially requests transfer

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino has just confirmed that Federico Bernardeschi has requested a transfer away from La Viola. Corvino spoke to Sky Sport Italia this afternoon following a meeting with Bernardeschi’s agent Beppe Bozzo .

“Bozzo told us that Bernardeschi has no intention of renewing his contract, despite a very important proposal on the table. He wants to leave,” said Corvino.



Juve have been interested in the Italy international for a long time and now that the player has officially announced his will to leave, Juve are preparing a 40 million euros plus a player (most probably Stefano Sturaro) as makeweight for the 23 year old.



Although the Bianconeri are clear favourites for the young winger, other big clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan remain interested in the player.



Despite Fiorentina's underwhelming eighth place finish last season the Italy international enjoyed a positive season individually, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists.



It now seems Bernardeschi is looking for a new challenge to help him take the next step in his career, and the Old Lady can very well be the club that helps him take that next step or even leap for a promising future.

