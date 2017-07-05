Inter Milan eyeing both Saido Mane and Florian Thauvin

Inter Milan are ready to replicate their neighbours AC Milan's dealings in the transfer market and go on a spending spree, starting with Liverpool's Mane and Marseille's Thauvin.





Inter Milan was bought over by Chinese firm Suning last year but a dismal season made fans question the owner's capabilities and willingness to spend big in the transfer windows.







Steven Zhang, the vice-president of Suning responded two months ago in an interview with CNBC, saying: "Have patience and trust in the club – I know fans love the club from their heart. For sure, we will try our best, and we will do it step by step. You cannot really change the result of the game in one month, one game."







The owners are now fully behind Inter Milan and have already given them an unlimited budget, illustrated by Inter's audacious £10 million-a-year contract offer to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte last month.







After seeing AC Milan's quick transfer dealings, with five players already making the move so far, Inter are also ready to delve into the market starting with two players in the form of Saido Mane and Florian Thauvin, according to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport.







Mane had a brilliant first season in the Premier League as his 13 goals and five assists guided Liverpool to a fourth-placed finish. Thauvin also enjoyed similar success in Ligue 1 with Marseille, scoring 15 and registering nine assists.







Inter will test both clubs' resolves with a starting bid of €25 million each for Mane and Thauvin. They are also in the market for Julian Brandt, Douglas Costa, and Yehven Konoplyanka as they look towards top four in the Serie A next season.

