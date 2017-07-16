Nolito close to Sevilla switch

Spanish giants are close to wrapping up the services of Nolito from Manchester City on a three-year contract. The Spain international has been desperate for a return to La Liga following a dismal debut season in the Premier League.





The 30-year-old had offers from the likes of Barcelona last summer but snubbed their advances for a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.



Following a flurry of games at the start of the campaign, Nolito fell out of favour under the Catalan tactician who utilised the services of Leroy Sane in the left-wing role.



Nolito failed to make a single league start in the second half of last season, and it was clear that his time was up with the Mancunian giants.



Celta Vigo were initially touted as favourites to pursue the experienced forward, but their financial restrictions enabled Sevilla to seal the deal.



Nolito will pen a three-year deal with the Andalusian club once he undergoes a successful medical test in the coming days.



The attacker lost his place in the national team over the course of last season, and he will be eager to step up his performances ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

