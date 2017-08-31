Nahki Wells to move to Burnley

Burnley will complete a transfer deadline day move for Huddersfield Town star Nakhi Wells. The Clarets have had their most recent offer accepted and the player will sign a four-year deal at his new club.





The 27-year-old helped Huddersfield Town reach the Premier League last campaign but has so far failed to force his way into David Wagner's first team plans and will now be allowed to depart for a Premier League rival in a £5 million transfer deal. Burnley, who have already signed Chris Wood from Leeds United this transfer window, is looking to add further firepower to their squad having sold Andre Gray to Watford for a reported £18 million.



Sean Dyche sees Wells as a carbon copy of the departed Gray and hopes that Wells, who has played over 150 games for Huddersfield Town, will score the goals to help keep Burnley in the Premier League for another season.



Huddersfield Town are not expected to sign a transfer deadline day replacement for Wells.

