Saido Berahino attracting overseas interest

West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino could reportedly sign a pre-contract with a club overseas in the New Year.





The 23-year-old has not featured for the Baggies since mid-September where he was sent to a conditioning camp in France to improve on his fitness.



Since then, he has returned to the West Midlands side and has played a couple of games for the reserves in order to regain a first-team role.



According to BBC Sport, the forward is the subject of interest from clubs in England and overseas, and a move away from the Premier League looks a probable option in the summer.



Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City have previously failed with bids for the Burundian-born footballer, and it is understood that Berahino could sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January.



Berahino has just six months left on his existing contract, and the Baggies will have to settle for a minimal fee if the striker opts for a free transfer.

