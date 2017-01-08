Troy Deeney off to China?

Watford captain Troy Deeney is the latest Premier League to be linked with a move to China. The 28-year-old inked a long-term contract with the Hornets in the summer.





According to The Mirror, the Hornets are bracing themselves for a busy transfer window with China Hebei Fortune prepared to table a £25m sum for their skipper.



Deeney has not been in the best of form this season, and his lean patch alongside Odion Ighalo has played a part in the club's slump in recent months.



Walter Mazzarri's side are currently under a major injury crisis, and it is highly unlikely they would consider losing their players midway through a testing campaign.



Meanwhile, fellow striker Ighalo is also the subject of £40m bid from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

