Chelsea failed in negotiating late deal for Serie A star

Premier League leaders Chelsea are reported to have failed with a last-ditch attempt to sign Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva .

The Italy international had emerged as a surprise target for the Blues on deadline day, and it is now revealed a bid had actually been made for his services.



According to The Sun, the west London giants had tabled a £25.75m for Candreva in the final hours of Tuesday, only to see the Nerazzurri knock back their advances.



Conte had enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the attacker while he was the Italy boss, and this urged him to make a late swoop for his services to no avail.



Candreva has been in excellent form in the Serie A in recent months, and this has helped Inter Milan close in on the Champions League places from a mid-table tussle.

