West Brom make contract offer to Berahino

West Bromwich Albion have made a third contract offer to Saido Berahino despite the striker's poor year.

The 23 year old's current contract expires at the end of the Premier League season and Albion have been in talks with the striker all summer about trying to extend his stay at the Hawthorns.



However, without an agreement West Brom will lose Berahino for a tribunal fee in the summer and that would mean he could go for nothing if he moves abroad.



Berahino currently earns £20,000 a week at the Hawthorns and a new deal is expected to see him double his weekly wages. However, discussions are still ongoing and a release clause is expected to be included in the new deal.



Speaking to ESPN, Albion boss Tony Pulis said 'We've made Saido an offer and we are trying to get him to sign.' The former Stoke City boss went on to say further 'He's a talented player, it shows how talented he is because the club are still making offers now'.



Berahino has only scored 1 goal for Albion since October 2015, although Crystal Palace and Stoke City made offers in excess of £20 million in the summer. It is unclear at this time whether he will sign a new contract or if he will look elsewhere.

